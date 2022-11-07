I am supporting Dean Hove for City Council in Wards 1 and 2.
Hove’s opponent thinks he has the right to make decisions for us and has already made up his mind on important issues (Red Wing City Council Meeting 8/22 and League of Women Voters Forum, 9/22)
Dean Hove has always held public meetings and based his decisions on citizen input.
Voters are going down a slippery slope this year. Our choices are between an authoritarian local government or keeping citizens in charge. The candidates running as a bloc have made dubious inflammatory complaints but have not offered a single positive idea for our future.
From the little we have learned about their agenda, they seem to believe they have the right to make decisions that would change Red Wing forever without citizen support. We have been down that road before. We called them “good old boys,” and they are gone now. I don’t want to go back.
Dean Hove has kept the people at the forefront of the decision process at City Hall. If you want a say in whether or not Red Wing closes parks and keeps the fire department, please join me in voting to re-elect Dean Hove.
