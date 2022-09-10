A historic sailboat will soon arrive in Red Wing. The Golden Rule will make Red Wing the port of call on Sept. 29. This will be the boat’s second stop on the Mississippi River on its Great Loop Journey down the river where it will make many stops.
The Golden Rule became famous in 1958 when five men sailed the boat to the Marshall Islands to stop the U.S. nuclear tests. The boat and the men were detained and the men were prosecuted.
This action did lead to the Limited Nuclear Test Ban Treaty a few years later. The Golden Rule is now sailing for a nuclear weapon free world.
I have lived my entire life under the threat of nuclear war, and I want to see that threat end. Many other countries do as well, and 122 signed the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on Sept. 20, 2017, which took effect on Jan. 22, 2021.
Sixty-six countries have now signed the treaty, but nine countries that possess nuclear weapons have refused. Countries in the world are tired of living under the threat of nuclear war. They no longer want to be shadowed by this threat because of the quarreling of just nine countries, a fight the vast majority of countries want no part of and should not have to ever suffer the terrible effects of nuclear war.
There will be events surrounding the visit by the Golden Rule. There will be a welcoming of the Golden Rule at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, on the river at Levee Park. The public is invited to meet the crew and view the boat. At 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, the public is invited to Levee Park to dedicate a Peace Pole which has been newly installed (tentative).
On Sept. 30, there will be a Golden Rule/Peacestock event called “Sailing For a Nuclear Weapon Free World” at Red Wing’s Central Park from 3-7 p.m. All are welcome to join in the festivities where there will be speakers and music. Come join us.
