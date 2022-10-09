It seems that the election ads are centered on the abortion issue. While I will not add to that debate, I will ask why we, as usual, only hear the negative comments about opponents.
I want to hear how you, the politician, will make all of our lives better. Give me something to expect from you.
The state has told us we have a tax surplus. Extra funds mean more money for special interest groups. How about you tell me that Minnesota will join the other states that do not have state income tax on Social Security or retirement benefits?
These folks worked all their life building a better Minnesota, paid taxes, raised families of workers. Now they are on a fixed income and are still paying taxes. I am also on a fixed income. My boss’s do not pay me more to pay federal, state, county and city taxes and fees. The state, county and the city have all had increases, we understand that everything has gone up. Groceries, gas, and everyday needs cost us more as well. So tell us how you will help me, not just the small percentage of citizens that want abortions. Tell me how you will give me back the extra taxes you took from me.
Maybe look at a year or two of lower or no personal income tax. That would help not only the working families but would possibly bring in more workers. Think of the extra money that would bring in for the state sales tax.
Let us hear from the candidates. Be positive for a change, I think we have had enough negatives.
Don’t fail to vote. It’s the only way we can change things.
