To the voters of Goodhue County, District 5.
In the upcoming election you have the opportunity to vote for an outstanding candidate to represent District Five on the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners. That candidate is Susan Betcher!
Susan reflects the values that are essential for a member of the board. She is hard working, conscientious and a thoughtful decision maker.
Her experience working on the Wacouta Township Board uniquely qualifies her to be on the county board. She brought fiscal stability to the Township, negotiated with the City of Red Wing for long term fire protection and helped to get mapping of the Wacouta Township Cemetery done.
She helped to establish a turn lane on Highway 61 and Sevastopol Road. This lack of a turn lane caused a tragic auto accident there years ago. It’s a safety feature most driver’s take for granted now, but when I drive Hgwy. 61 I think of the lives that were lost before the turn lane was built.
Susan is collaborative, respectful of others and will show good common sense when it comes to making decisions as a board member. Vote for Susan and we will have a county board member that fosters cooperation and will work for the good of county residents.
