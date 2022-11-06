I am proud to have support from many former City Council members in Red Wing. The following statement was prepared by John Key, Nancy Mikitta, Dale Hoium, Paul Reding and Dan Munson:
In the election for Red Wing City Council, we believe the choice is clear. Like so many of you, we’ve watched with concern the actions and direction of our City Council and cannot express strongly enough that we must see change.
As former City Council members, we are encouraged and excited to see Janie Farrar on the ballot for council member at large. It’s not every day that we have an opportunity to elect someone of Janie’s caliber to public office.
Those who’ve had an opportunity meet Janie know her as kind, compassionate, thoughtful and generous. Janie is an active, welcoming listener, who will bring those attributes with her to city hall. Janie represents a fresh voice with real life, real experience in governance.
