Janie Farrar is for the people. All people. She is tired of the increased tax burdens in the Red Wing community and is ready to help put controls on spending and support the community member’s pocketbooks.
All people are getting hit from all angles financially, spending more for our gas, food, electricity, and not to mention the increase in property taxes in Red Wing for our homeowners and business owners.
Janie not only wants to help in saving money for each citizen, but she is also dedicated to our community’s betterment.
I first met Janie after we were both selected to participate with 23 other Red Wing community members in the Blandin Community Leadership program back in 2011. Since then, Janie has served our community as the board chair of our Red Wing Public School Board, was the board chair for our Red Wing YMCA, and is a volunteer coach and volunteer at her church, just to mention a few areas she has been and is involved in.
I have had the opportunity to serve on the YMCA board with Janie. The YMCA’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for all individuals and the community through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body.
Janie is a natural leader always seeking opportunities to help others, with the mission of the YMCA aligning with her personal mission. Giving and helping others is Janie’s passion. Janie and her husband Dave are very generous donors to many non-profits around our Red Wing community.
She has given so much of her time and financial resources already. Janie continues to seek ways to best support Red Wing citizens and resources. In an effort to bring change to our community, better align policies and spending with the community member’s needs, we need Janie to represent we the people of Red Wing. Vote for Farrar for City Council 2022.
