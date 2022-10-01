Klitzke’s “Irreplaceable guidance” letter was disturbing. Why weren’t “hateful, profanity-based messages,” played at council meetings? Rather than go public, garnering constituent support, Klitzke was silent and resigned, leaving Ward 2 unrepresented.
Those spewing hate and lies must be exposed and held accountable.
At the League of Women Voters Senate and House forum, and “non-partisan” School Board and council forums, we heard candidates rehash exaggerations, false claims and disinformation. There was little direct challenge of false and misleading statements.
Divisive framing, projection, lies, inflammatory wedges, objections to pandemic emergency actions, claims of election fraud and promotion of the recall effort are unacceptable. The recall rationale of open meeting violations was spurious, and public declarations confirm it was based on Pohlman’s firing.
Personnel issues must be addressed in closed session, that’s the law. Pohlman controlled disclosure – but he chose to keep his secrets. Recall promoters filed petitions, collected signatures, and signed affidavits, all based on false premises. Candidates who are “Stop the Steal,” “Big Lie” and/or “Recall City Hall” adherents are unfit for public office. And we don’t need Xcel councilors in this company town.
Some candidates claim they’d “fight for your freedoms,” yet would reject women’s reproductive rights, restrict marriage, constrain public education, remove school library books, shift public funding to private education and demand curriculum “transparency” when it’s posted on the district website (redwing.k12.mn.us/page/9162). Calls for “election integrity” are hollow – elections are found tamper free in every lawsuit – yet they’d make registration and casting ballots more difficult.
Candidates claim an unfriendly business environment, but economic reports say otherwise, everyone’s hiring, and we have low unemployment. Candidates support “public safety” but object to pandemic emergency precautions, another foreshadows riots.
Cries of “lower taxes,” but what to cut, how to protect residents from making up for Xcel’s cuts, how to attract new businesses, and how to restore normalcy to the real estate market.
Lastly, the House “independent” candidate isn’t independent.
COVID-19 is winding down, the economy is recovering, and even gasoline costs are dropping. Onward! Vote for candidates who know truth from fiction, and who are focused on stability and progress.
