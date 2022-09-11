I feel compelled to respond to the letter writer Life is Better in the Aug. 28 edition of the Republican Eagle.
First the writer needs to have the correct facts. It was stated “We don’t know what this group of City Council candidates – all running together from the same church as the fired police chief – would do in office, I’ve never seen a candidate elected on a platform of retribution succeed at the difficult daily task of serving the people.”
Citizens for a Responsible Government Candidates and the former Chief of Police Roger Pohlman are from different churches.
What difference would it make if they had been? Each candidate has their individual platform.
Is life in Red Wing better than four years ago? Do we have a vibrant local economy? Why are businesses struggling or closing and in need of employees? Taxpayers and seniors need to ask if they can afford the “renaissance that is taking place in Red Wing?”
Please clarify “He has been our guide through misinformation to the truth?
“Power Leaders create conflict, exploit division, have personal agendas and seek to control the people.”
This is the present council failing to abide by the statement of intent before each meeting. We agree to treat everyone with courtesy, dignity and respect. We will listen to all sides of an issue, encourage participation, support each other, act with honor and accountability and inspire pride in our community.
They have failed to listen to the citizens, gone to public name calling, ignoring those in attendance and failing to second or approve the mayor’s appointment to boards and commissions.
Twenty years of Dean’s servant leadership is enough. We don’t need career council members in Red Wing.
