Please vote for Chad Kono for Red Wing City Council in this upcoming election.
He is an experienced and capable representative who searches out the will of the people. I've known Chad for three years, and I think he is careful to listen to all sides of a subject, and he pursues both clear reasoning as well as keeping a focus on progress towards the good of the people.
He has years of experience in local government and knows how to bring people together on divided opinions.
He'll devote more time to this job than is expected, and he is honest and good natured as well as having a strong faith.
He'll do what's best for Red Wing.
