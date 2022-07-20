Ward 2 residents, you have an excellent opportunity to vote in an experienced candidate in the special election on Aug. 9. Min MartinOakes has spent years as an advocate for others and as Ward 2 City Council representative, she will act for the constituents. Her 10 years in public school administration has taught her to get the most out of tight budgets.
I personally know Min from community theater, serving on both the Phoenix Theatre and Soapbox Players boards, and directing multiple plays (which requires a level of organization not many possess). I know that Min will listen to her constituents and act inclusively in the best interests of the community.
A hardworking public servant, Min serves as vice chair of the Red Wing Charter Commission and volunteers on the food shelf.
Please vote for Min in the Aug. 9 special election or vote by mail or early voting in-person beginning on June 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.