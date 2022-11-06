I am writing to support retaining District Court Judge Charles Webber as a judge in Minnesota’s 1st Judicial District, which covers Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, McLeod, Le Sueur, Scott and Sibley Counties.
Since his appointment to the bench in 2021, Judge Webber has served as a fair and hardworking judge. The people of the 1st District have been fortunate to have him working for them.
Judge Webber has handled all types of cases, including major criminal, family, child-protection, juvenile, and complicated civil matters. He understands that every case he handles is the most important case to the parties involved. He works to ensure that everyone he deals with is heard, understood and respected – regardless of their circumstances.
Experience matters. Before becoming a judge, Judge Webber was a trial lawyer for nearly 30 years. He represented both plaintiffs and defendants, including pro bono clients for whom he worked for free. He was recognized by all four of the most prestigious national and international trial organizations for his decades of distinguished work. By contrast, Judge Webber’s opponent got his law license only four years ago.
Judge Webber is involved in the community, serving on the board of directors of Agate Housing and Services (formerly known as St. Stephen’s Human Services), a non-profit devoted to ending homelessness and relieving hunger.
He has also been a worship team leader at St. James Lutheran Church in Burnsville for almost 20 years.
Throughout his career, Judge Webber has been committed to ethics, civility and professionalism. He believes that judges have the highest duty to be fair and impartial by deciding cases based only on the law and not on politics or favoritism.
As a result, many retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justices, judges, lawyers and citizens, including Alan Page, Paul Anderson, support him continuing to serve as a 1st District judge.
On Nov. 8, please vote to keep Judge Charles Webber. The 1st District needs and deserves his experience, thoughtfulness and dedication to the job.
