Dean Hove is an excellent financial steward for us on the City Council. I have known Dean for years. He is a warm, down-to-earth person. Hove’s track record of success in finding savings in the city budget (Budget Workshop Aug. 28) reflects his frugal way of thinking.
I attended the League of Women Voters candidate forum. There are clear differences between Dean Hove and his opponent, Ron Goggin. Goggin said he prepared for the forum by looking at his taxes. Then he told us that he decided on his own that we have too many parks and should cut recreation funding.
Dean Hove has kept our tax levy flat for five years and kept parks open. Hove said he would not cut any services without citizen input.
When asked if the fire department should be considered for elimination, Goggin said yes, and added that we should not have opened the Burnside station. Hove said he will keep the fire department and added that the Burnside station was needed to respond to emergencies in an expanding area of town. Hove noted that half the costs of the fire department are covered by ambulance revenue.
These two candidates have vast differences in temperament, knowledge, awareness, point of view and intentions, but none stand out more than Ron Goggin’s lack of budget familiarity and skill.
Hove’s success guiding the city through the uncertain financial times we have been going through since the beginning of the pandemic makes him valuable to all residents.
Ron Goggin’s loose talk about closing parks and eliminating the fire department could become our new reality if we are not careful. Let’s think twice before we take budget control away from a competent leader who cares about what we want and give it to someone who is willing to unthinkingly chop things to suit himself.
I encourage the re-election of Dean Hove. We deserve a council member who respects our views, values our safety, and has the financial ability to keep parks open and maintain our fire department without raising taxes.
