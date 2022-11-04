Why should you vote for Janie Farrar?
Are you happy with your property taxes, the way citizens are treated at council meetings or the direction that the city is moving toward?
This election is very important to our community. According to the state auditor, Red Wing per capita is one of the highest taxed in the state.
High taxes makes it very hard to attract quality businesses and homeowners. Let alone keep our current businesses. Especially with the current inflation rates at 40-year highs. Let’s put citizens and businesses first when budgeting.
Seems that common courtesy is almost non-existent at some council meetings. We should be open to discussing all points of view in a respectful manner, that doesn't seem to be the case currently.
Red Wing is a great city with unbelievable citizens that deserve quality experienced leadership. Someone that supports our police, fire and first responders. Someone that supports family, our community and is a genuinely nice person.
I believe that person is Janie Farrar, as a former school board chair, she has the experience and common sense to bring people together in a respectful way.
I don't think you will find a more compassionate understanding person deserving of your vote.
Recently her neighbors suffered a horrific house fire and lost almost everything. Janie with some others are helping that family get back on their feet.
Janie cares about her family, neighbors and our community in a special way.
Janie is a genuine person that wants to make Red Wing a better place to live, work and enjoy.
When you go to vote, vote Janie Farrar.
