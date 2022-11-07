Dean Hove has been a highly effective representative of the people of Red Wing on our City Council. Hove stands out among officeholders because he is always authentic. Dean explains things in ways most people can understand, and he tells the truth.
Dean Hove’s skill, experience – willingness to represent everyone – and history of success make him the superior choice.
Dean Hove kept taxes down and made investments that are paying off by expanding our tax base and improving our quality of life. Hove strengthened police protection and reduced crime. He is committed to maintaining our fire and ambulance service. We know Dean will keep his promises, because he has a record of doing what he says.
If you are voting for a secure, fiscally responsible future, and you want a council member who listens, the sure bet is Dean Hove.
