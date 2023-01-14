Most people identify themselves and thrive best in small groups with natural ties of love and support – family, neighborhood, clan, religion.
Race is a really big grouping of people. No matter how you divide it, each person today would end up in racial group of close to a billion people. Race is too big, too many religions, traditions, languages, etc. to be a helpful organizational category to offer the kind of support that we humans need to thrive.
If race is not a useful way to categorize humans, why are we using it? Where did the notion of race come from? How did we get from enjoying the natural supportive intimacy of family, neighborhood, clan and religion, to wrestling with this obviously useless and now clearly troublesome notion of race?
Knowledgeable folks say race was invented via the Doctrine of Discovery issued by Pope Alexandra IV in 1493, one year after Columbus “discovered” America. The European monarchs wanted moral high ground to access these new natural resources – lumber, silver, gold, fertile farmland. They used papal authority to declare [paraphrasing] – “whomever Christian nation first plants their country’s flag on unclaimed new land, becomes the undisputed owner of said land within its natural boundaries, provided there are no Christians already living there. “
And thus began the systematic governmentally sponsored dehumanization of Native Americans – creating the Red Race.
Immorality fosters a slippery slope. One hundred years later in 1619, the first slave ship arrived at Jamestown, Virginia – creating the Black Race.
Hue and hair [race] readily identified oppressed from oppressor during this orderly, largest heist of wealth in land, timber, minerals, metals and unpaid labor, and this most prolonged, cruel and brutal attempted double-genocide – in the history of humanity.
Amazingly, before these inhumane events began, no one paid any particular attention to the notion of race. It was simply not a useful category to consider. Plunder and greed are what made the notion of race useful. We all still suffer the effects of this epic bullying.
Race seems a very complex issue – only because our education has failed us.
