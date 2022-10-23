Our Minnesota economy is our No. 1 issue. If you think too much education is a bad investment then how much does it cost businesses and society for too little education? Education pays.
During the past six months, I have been introducing myself to residents in Goodhue and Wabasha counties and Douglas Township in Dakota County. When visiting, the No. 1 question I receive is what do I want to do at the state legislature?
“I want to pass a fully funded half-day preschool program for every 4-year-old child in Minnesota. “
Why? A fully funded half-day preschool program for 4-year–old children will be the best investment in education and our economy. In a short time, our students will move through school at a higher educated level.
This will reduce costs with fewer students repeating a grade, which is about a $10,000 savings per student. Secondly, students will advance in reading and writing, which are the core subjects to help students advance in science, math and other studies.
National and State researchers report a return of $4 to $9 for every $1 invested, with most of the savings in education, human services, the justice system and increased tax revenues from higher educated graduates.
Smart students stay away from crime and that is a huge savings for our criminal justice systems. More importantly, higher education provides higher wages and better communities in Minnesota.
Please consider the options when you vote. I will move forward with legislation that will save us tax funds in education and improve our Minnesota Economy. My Republican opponent does not support this issue, and she wants to introduce a voucher system that takes tax funds away from our public schools. On Nov. 8 vote Minnesota independent Roger Kittelson for House 20A.
Website: KittelsonHouse20A.com
