Health care is needed by everyone, and yet this fundamental issue is often left to be dealt with in the hands of politicians. One of the candidates for House District 20A is promoting a single-payer health care system for our state.
I would ask people to research other states like California and Vermont which tried a single-payer health care system but then pulled the system after crunching the numbers finding that this would bankrupt their state budget.
Why are candidates promoting bigger government that just creates more debt for the taxpayers?
Another campaign promise being promoted is adding an all-day, everyday 4-year-old preschool. This concerns me because the government appears to be saying that they can do a better job than I did raising my five children. We had the option with all of our children of sending them to preschool before kindergarten. They are ages 17 to 30 now, and successful in life, looking back at our decision to do part-time 4-year-old preschool was the best decision for our family.
You can never have back that precious time together. If they attend day care or go to Gramma’s, your child is in a less structured environment which is preferred, not every 4-year-old develops the same or can sit still for 20 minutes in a classroom.
Do your own research, but know that if you are reading with your child and teaching them the basics, they will be just fine. We had the option of choosing when to send them to school before kindergarten and this should always be up to the parents, not our government.
I believe in the parents raising their children and having the option to stay home with them for as long as possible which in turn could be done by cutting our taxes. Before you vote for bigger government, additional spending and new socialist programs, I suggest you consider voting for Pam Altendorf. She supports fewer taxes and less government. She respects the individual freedoms and rights of all American families.
Let’s take this vital step to support our families and reduce government burdens by voting for Pam Altendorf on Nov. 8.
