Recent commentary suggests that the concept of systemic racism is being used by some as a shibboleth, a quick trick to distinguish one of "us" from one of "them." How is this helpful?
No thoughtful, informed person could deny the reality of the concrete situations, past and present, addressed by systemic racism theory.
Any theory is tested by being applied. Only application over time will reveal how fruitful and productive systemic racism theory may be in helping us recognize and eliminate injustices.
Would we want this to become the only way we think about these matters? Meanwhile, why do we want to dismiss others simply because they don't (yet) share our vocabulary?
