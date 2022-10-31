I have known Chad Kono for several years, and I wholeheartedly support his candidacy for Red Wing At Large City Council member.
In 2004 my husband, Robert Mossefin DDS, passed away. He attended the University of Minnesota Dental School and was a lifetime supporter of the U. Chad Kono was our local U of M alumni representative and was instrumental in helping us set up a local scholarship in Robert’s honor.
Since 2006 a local Red Wing senior each year has received this scholarship to attend the university. Chad’s leadership made this happen.
He would be an ideal member of the Red Wing City Council. His past leadership experience in city government and his genuine interest in making Red Wing a better place to live, work and visit make him an excellent choice. His ideas to maintain a professional public safety force, seeking out investors to improve downtown buildings and improving our parks and trails are all important goals.
I know Chad is dedicated to this city and will serve it well.
