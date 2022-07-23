Where has the reporting of the July 11 Red Wing council meeting been? No mention in previous e- and print editions. July 20 e-edition front page covers arts and culture and sustainability.
Let me refresh your memory agenda item 10.D approve council Administrator Kuhlman a one-time lump sum of 5% bonus of $8,079.76 and an additional one week vacation, a total of over $11,000 with bonus and vacation.
Red Wing has an administrator with wages and benefits that are more than state-elected officials. From closed session one meeting to approval the next meeting, ignoring a resident who wished to make a comment. One just needs to look back and see the yearly bonuses, additional vacation given and the recent COVID bonus.
Residents of Red Wing deserve better both from the council and Republican Eagle.
