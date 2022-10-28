I am Rodney Roberts. I have 19 years of local law enforcement experience and a total of 23 years in law enforcement. I am also a veteran with eight years of time served. Four years active duty in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman. I have been around many leaders and having worked with Josh Hanson, I have chosen to support him and his campaign to be the next Goodhue County Sheriff.
Josh has exhibited to me the core values of honor, courage and commitment. Josh has earned the trust of the officers in his charge and has shown great aptitude for the office he serves. I know Josh will work tirelessly to make this office one in which all can be proud of. I hope you all get the chance to see this leader in action.
