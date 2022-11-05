The partnership we began in 2003 has produced amazing results. We envisioned a better city to raise a family, build a business and enjoy retirement, then worked together to accomplish it. Today, we enjoy a robust economy, record low unemployment and enhanced public safety that made our families feel secure again.
We introduced a culture of cooperative, responsive government guided by principles of fairness, respect and responsibility where everybody is in, and nobody is out.
Lower Taxes: I promised to keep taxes low by growing our economy, and I have. Red Wing’s tax base has doubled. Small tax rate increases (under .2%) keep taxes low for homeowners because business pays a higher rate. Xcel now pays 50% of our tax bill, for a total of 63% paid by business.
The result is a per capita tax rate that has grown to one of the highest, with the amount homeowners pay being one of the lowest. Our residents receive 100% of the benefit but pay just 27% of the bill. Red Wing’s tax rate is the 20th lowest of 22 similar Minnesota communities. Visit deanhove.com and click keeping taxes low for more.
Wise Spending: Strategic investments, 80% paid with grants, have enhanced our quality of life and lead to unprecedented economic growth. I will not support any new spending that does not come with a plan to pay for it.
Strong Public Safety: Recent changes have made Red Wing a model for good community policing. Crime is down 17% and peace has returned. Go to deanhove.com and click watch crime going down to see the exact numbers.
Truly Listening: Every good idea, the Levee and Memorial Park improvements, the new bandshell, the Skyway Bridge, the second fire station that is saving lives today, and many, many more – all came from you.
In a new term, I will keep your taxes low, spend wisely, and keep your health and safety priority one – and I will keep on listening.
I need your vote next Tuesday to keep turning your dreams into reality. I would be honored to continue our partnership.
