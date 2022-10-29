Throughout the past two years, I, like many of my friends and neighbors, have watched as our leaders in St. Paul have abandoned the shared values of rural Minnesota families.After witnessing the needs of our community continue to be ignored, I could no longer sit on the sidelines and chose to run for the Minnesota House of Representatives to bring transparency and accountability back to our state.
It is more important than ever that we have a conservative voice in the state legislature to work for Minnesota’s families, farmers, and small businesses. I understand the potential we can achieve by reducing government, and unleashing the power and determination of Minnesotans, to make our state a better place for each of us to live.
The time has come for government to respect taxpayers. I will fight for fiscal responsibility and ensure that your hard-earned tax dollars stay in your pocket.
Unfortunately, my two Democrat opponents have made clear that a vote for them will be a stamp of approval for the status quo and bigger government in St. Paul. Can we afford even one more year of government abuse, increased taxes and reckless spending, further burdensome regulations and attacks on our Constitutional freedoms?
Like many of you, growing up on a small family farm, I quickly learned the importance of hard work, and the potential Minnesota can achieve when we work together. As a mom of five kids, and wife to my husband, Kevin, I have spent my life as a leader in my career and the community. I have built my own business from the ground up into a nationwide sales team while balancing school, sports, and faith, teaching our kids the values my husband and I have benefited from over time.
My life experiences have blessed me with a desire to serve others. I am ready to reform failing policies and bring the values of our rural communities back to the center of Minnesota’s priorities.
As we approach Election Day, I humbly ask for your vote and would be honored to represent you in the Minnesota Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.