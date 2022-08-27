As noted in the recent edition of the Republican Eagle, the Minnesota Supreme Court recently issued a decision protecting the rights of victims of sexual assault. In Hope Coalition v Conrad decided July 13, the Minnesota Supreme Court held that the statutory privilege against disclosure of communications between victims of sexual assault and their sexual assault counselors is not outweighed by the constitutional rights of criminal defendants to confront their accusers and to present a complete defense.
The Supreme Court held that confidentiality is the key to fulfilling a sexual assault counselor’s purpose of providing advice, support and assistance and that failing to ensure a victim’s privacy and confidentiality could have a chilling effect on the willingness of victims to seek support.
The end result is that, in Minnesota, people seeking help from a sexual assault counselor cannot have their records revealed to anyone else without their consent.
