For more than 30 years, HOPE Coalition has provided safety and support to victims of abuse and sexual assault. HOPE Coalition has been diligent about protecting the privacy and rights of victims as they navigate the criminal justice system. Confidentiality allows advocates to provide important services to these victims.
Recently the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that state law protects information received by advocates from or about victims. For years courts were not consistent in how the law was applied.
There was a real fear that a victim’s records and information could be disclosed. This fear meant some victims were afraid to report an assault.
Now we know that information provided by a victim to an advocate will truly be protected. HOPE Coalition is serious about ending abuse and sexual violence. It now has one more tool to restore hope and rebuild lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.