I am writing to strongly urge Ward 4 residents to vote for Vicki Jo Lambert for Red Wing City Council.
During this time when our country seems so divided, our community needs leaders who are committed to respectfully working with, not against, each other.
As a longtime educator, Vicki Jo is also a lifetime learner, someone who wants to hear from everyone in the community. She has no political agenda, other than representing the needs of her community by being fiscally responsible.
This will ensure Red Wing is welcoming, safe and affordable for all. Vicki Jo is also committed to learning more about Red Wing's renewable energy options, which is very important to those of us who care about Red Wing’s resilience to the effects of climate change.
Vicky Jo Lambert is the leader Ward 4 needs.
