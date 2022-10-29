In the last four years, Sheriff Marty Kelly has prioritized community engagement – and it shows. There have been tremendous improvements in communication and transparency between the sheriff’s office and the public. The Goodhue County Sheriff Office Facebook page, with more than 14,000 followers, has been an asset in helping to share information, posting the weekly updates of calls for service and other notices. And the annual report for the sheriff’s office is posted online, too.
This transparency is something I appreciate.
Even more important than sharing information, are the relationships that he built and the goodwill he continues to foster among the sheriff’s office and communities. Despite facing some really challenging dynamics during his time as sheriff – like the pandemic and George Floyd –Marty Kelly has earned a reputation of being someone trustworthy, willing to listen, and who does what’s right for all of us.
He and his staff have spearheaded and implemented some amazing programs and events, engaging people of all ages in all corners of the county. We should not take for granted that we have a sheriff who understands that: beyond policies are people, keeping “community” in community policing is paramount, and the responsibility of helping ensure our safety and security is not to be taken lightly.
Marty Kelly isn’t just a great sheriff, he is a great person in service to us as sheriff. We are so lucky to have him. Vote to re-elect Sheriff Marty Kelly on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.