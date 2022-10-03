As a young family farmer along with my wife raising corn, soybeans and kids in Goodhue County. We need a voice Like Pam Altendorf’s in St. Paul. While serving on our school board I got to know Pam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When issues would come up during school Pam was the first to speak up. She was always well
prepared and did her homework with facts and statistics. Pam will take that same approach working in St. Paul.
Minnesota is fifth in the nation for ag production and also contributes $16.7 billion in ag sales to our economy per year.
We need more common sense and less regulation, and with Pam’s background that is just what
we will get.
The farmers of District 20A know how to produce a safe and abundant food supply without government regulations crippling us.
