Vicki Jo Lambert has my full support to represent me in Ward 4. I have come to know her during the course of her campaign for City Council as a neighbor genuinely committed to serving our community to the best of her ability – and her abilities are many.
Vicki Jo already serves our community with over 22 years as an educator and leader, bringing a wide range of skills which include listening carefully to people's concerns and hopes for a better life in Red Wing and then taking the necessary steps to address those concerns, hopes and dreams.
As she says "I believe public service should be about improving people's lives." I am confident a vote for Vicki Jo is in everyone's best interest.
