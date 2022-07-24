On Aug. 9, Ward 2 citizens will vote in a special election to fill their vacant City Council seat. Min MartinOakes is uniquely suited to fill this position because of her commitment to serving our community through early childhood teaching and administration, being a member of the Red Wing Sustainability and Charter Commissions and directing many community theater plays.
Effective City Council members are strong leaders, researchers, collaborators, strategic thinkers and good listeners. Min is all of those things.
Most importantly, Min is able to understand other people’s perspectives and to truly appreciate how each community member is affected by the decisions of city government, both now and into the future.
The vibrancy of our community comes from generations of citizens who have demonstrated their pride in Red Wing. The Red Wing City Council has a 10-year Strategic Plan (2019-2029) based on the Red Wing 2040 Community Plan, developed after two years of gathering input from our community members.
Min’s responsibility, if elected, will be to continue the work of the City Council toward its mission of creating a sustainable, healthy, accessible, resilient and equitable community where every person feels at home.
I encourage you to ask Min about top priority strategic plan issues such as housing, business retention and recruitment, increasing energy efficiency and lowering our carbon footprint, transportation for all ages and abilities, public safety, and continually evaluating how city government makes information and services accessible and transparent to all residents.
Help her to represent you well.
