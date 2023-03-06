As a member of President Danielson’s Community Advisory Committee, I have been impressed and grateful for her leadership and professionalism. Her commitment to our students, our community and our region has been exemplary.
Marsha has always been approachable and transparent as a leader.
It is a travesty that four individuals chose to stockpile grievances rather than address them in the context of their working relationship. When you are working as a team, you hope that everyone has your best interest at heart.
Sen. Wellstone’s famous campaign statement resonates for me on this occasion, because it is true that “we all do better, when we all do better.”
I was once called “sweetie” by an administrator with some rank. I responded immediately by saying, “Please don’t call me sweetie,” and it never happened again. It was that simple.
Taking leadership for the good of all and the harm of none is a big responsibility. We all need to do our part to step up, tell the truth, to make our working environments a better place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.