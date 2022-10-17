A concerned resident did the right thing and contacted me because she was hearing I was going to close parks. This is misinformation. I am not proposing to close any existing parks or trails.
Due to the state of the economy, the city needs to prioritize its spending just like every resident and business must do. For this reason, I do not support taxpayer dollars being spent on creating new parks or trails, expanding existing parks or trails, or installing expensive new amenities to existing parks or trails.
Red Wing already has 39 beautiful parks with extensive amenities and miles of well-developed trails, which is more than sufficient for a city the size of Red Wing. Comparing Hastings to Red Wing shows that Hastings has two fewer parks (37 compared to Red Wing’s 39), but Hastings has 41% more residents (23,192 compared to Red Wing’s 16,443).
The stock market crash is leaving retirees with less money and the remaining money does not buy as much due to high inflation. This inflation is also hurting every resident and business.
Now is not the time to spend millions on new bike trails and increasing taxes on residents and businesses whose budgets are already under strain.
Another piece of misinformation came from a letter writer stating that my city taxes went up 28% because my home value increased from $141,000 in 2016 to $250,000 in 2022.
My taxes went up 28.5% between 2019 and 2022. I chose 2019 to show my tax increase as all of my building permits closed in 2018, and I didn’t want to over-hype my increase. If I use 2016 to show my tax increase, the city tax increase is 79% (88% overall).
In addition, my home value increase is not just due to housing market price increases. It has taken an investment of over $80,000 and hundreds of hours of sweat equity only to have to pay more taxes.
This is an example of how Red Wing homeowners are negatively impacted by improving their property.
