I am deeply concerned about the possible election of Ron Goggin to the Red Wing City Council. He made his choices regarding stopping recreational funding and elimination of the fire department without consulting those of us whose lives will be forever changed by his decisions. That shows that he will put his own agenda first.
Dean Hove has drawn the ire of special interest groups over the years, but average citizens have been big winners. Hove was newly in office just in time to take our side when the City Council majority wanted to develop our pristine riverfront and ruin it forever. Dean Hove’s leadership saved our riverfront. He has continued to change the course of Red Wing history by giving average people real influence at City Hall.
It is easy to take good government for granted. Let’s not forget the single biggest contribution Dean Hove has made: He transformed the culture in Red Wing – from anger at a few big shots who seemed to run everything without our knowledge or consent – to today’s open, responsive government where we get results with a phone call.
What I admire most about Dean Hove is his warm, self-effacing style. He brings out the best in people. Hove made the quintessentially American vision: “government of the people, by the people, and for the people,” an everyday truth in Red Wing. In so doing, he has accomplished more than any council member in our history.
I am voting for Dean Hove again because of his wisdom, experience, stability, and the secure knowledge that he will always be on my side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.