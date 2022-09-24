I am proud to support Dean Hove for another term on the Red Wing City Council. We all benefit from Hove’s kindness and good judgment.
Dean Hove makes choices that reflect the realities we are going through, and he does what he says.
Hove understands that things are hard right now for a lot of people. Hove promised a zero levy increase. I watched the City Council budget workshop where he took the lead and made it happen. With costs for everything going up, at least we do not have to worry that our local taxes may go up next year.
We have gotten used to great representation from Dean Hove. Dean is a caring, listening advocate we can call and get results.
I am a disabled senior citizen. The city told me I needed to remove some heavy items from my yard to comply with the junk ordinance. I didn’t know what to do, so I called my councilman, Dean Hove.
Instead of taking the city’s side and telling me to clean it up, he organized volunteers to get it done for me at no cost and showed up to help with the work. When we could not get it all done as fast as the city wanted, he again took my side.
Hove went before the entire City council and asked for an additional two weeks. When I asked him why he went to such great lengths to help me, Hove said I had earned it, and that is what he is here for.
Hove works for us, there is no special interest group telling him what to do. Dean will continue to give us responsive representation. I remember the days before Dean Hove, when only a well connected few got their way.
We can do ourselves a favor by re-electing Dean Hove to the City Council in Wards 1 and 2. We need Dean Hove’s experience with the budget, and we will never get another councilman who cares enough to go the extra mile for us.
