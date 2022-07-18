The fatal failure of Gen. Mark A. Milley, U.S. Army Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, in closing the American Bagram Air Base, resulted in 13 soldiers unnecessarily killed at Afghan’s Kabul airport. Gen. Milley speaks in support of the “woke” agenda and critical race theory.
We are U.S. Navy veterans and members of the American Legion. Beginning with our dads, we have 22 U.S. military veterans in our family. Currently serving, a U.S. Army captain; two Marines, one a captain daughter, and, a Navy sailor aboard the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier. Six girls and 16 boys in service to America. We know military service, the sacrifices a military family makes.
We evaluate a representative candidate’s character and leadership with their own campaign. We appreciated speaking with the many Minnesota House District 20A citizens while volunteering for candidate Pam Altendorf’s booth at the Cannon Valley Fair.
Jesse Johnson claims to have tremendous personal and leadership skills so he should be able to run a campaign with many volunteers and follow rules. Why is the Johnson campaign receiving campaign promotion from Pro Jobs Majority, St. Paul, a political action committee? This PAC does not support constitutional conservatism. They stand for growing big government. Why is there a paid staffer, from an established organization in St. Paul, door knocking our district resident homes for Jesse Johnson?
As U.S. Navy veterans, we whole-heartedly support the true grass roots candidate Pam Altendorf for Minnesota House District 20A. Get to know Pam and Minnesota Senate candidate Steve Drazkowski on July 19, from 5-7:30 p.m. for an ice cream social at the Carlson Farm Shop, 15999 Highway 19 Boulevard, Vasa. Bring your family and friends. Primary voting is Aug. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.