I am writing this letter in support of Jesse Johnson for House Representative in District 20-A.
My wife and I have known Jesse his entire life and have witnessed his hard work ethics and conviction in whatever he has chosen to do, whether it was sports or activities at Cannon Falls Schools, church activities, or as he entered into his distinguished career in the U.S. Army that included deployments in Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq. After his military service, Jesse and his family returned to Cannon Falls to make it their home.
Jesse’s entire working career has been about serving. Jesse seeks to continue serving as our state representative.
I especially appreciate his passion in fighting for our law enforcement and all people employed or volunteering in public safety positions. Just recently Jesse received endorsement from the MN Police and Peace Officers Association.
Jesse will be fighting for our small businesses struggling to survive, keeping our taxes low in this era of economic trouble, fighting for our veterans and service members and fighting for parents and children in our education programs.
Jesse has the life experiences and qualifications to be our House representative. Jesse has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement, masters in policy management, master’s of business administration, served at the Pentagon as a legislative assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was a professor of military science where he led Army ROTC programs.
Since moving to Cannon Falls Jesse has remained involved by serving in military service groups and other organizations throughout our community. Jesse will bring his life experiences and education to St. Paul and continue the fight for all of us.
If you have not talked with Jesse I encourage you to do so and you will quickly find that he is a man of high values and integrity. Read about his family, education, experiences and qualifications to be our representative at jesseforhouse.com. He has worked hard for this opportunity and will work even harder for you. Please join Dawn and me in voting for Jesse Johnson for House on Aug. 9.
