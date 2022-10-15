I'm writing to ask voters to join me in voting for Democrats Jeff Ettinger for Congress, Brad Drenckhahn for Minnesota Senate, and Laurel Stinson for Minnesota House. There are many good reasons to vote for these candidates, but I will focus on just one.
Jeff, Brad, and Laurel respect women. Yes.
Their opponents, Republicans Brad Finstad and Steve Drazkowski, have voted to restrict reproductive health care numerous times in the past; Pam Altendorf vows to do the same if she is elected. They all highlight “freedom” on their websites, but this does not include your freedom to control your own reproductive health care decisions if you are a woman.
Some candidates have removed references to abortion from their websites or shied away from their previous call for "no exceptions." Some even lie and tell supporters that abortion is a constitutionally protected right in Minnesota, and there is nothing they can do to change that.
Do not believe this.
If Republicans get a majority in the Minnesota Legislature, they can easily force a constitutional amendment vote to restrict abortion or change Minnesota law to add hurdles to women seeking reproductive care like abortion.
There are women who are prescribed the “morning after” pill for medical conditions and now could be arrested for possession of this drug if they travel to, work in, or go to school in some restrictive states. Is this what you want in Minnesota?
I agree with Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock: ". . . I’ve always believed that a patient's room is way too small for a woman, her doctor and the United States government.”
Will you please join me in electing Democrat Jeff Ettinger to U.S. Congress, Brad Drenckhahn to the Minnesota Senate, and Laurel Stinson to the Minnesota House?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.