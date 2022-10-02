Here's highlights from the League of Women Voters-sponsored session on Sept. 13 at the Red Wing bandshell. The debate brought forth for Senate District 20, Steve "Draz" Drazkowski (R) and for House 20A seat, Pam Altendorf (R).
I met Draz at Red Wing's Toastmasters Club while improving his speaking skills for his future political ambitions. Through the weekly meetings, members knew each other well. Draz showed sterling qualities and has since effectively served his constituents 14 years in the Minnesota House.
I know Pam personally through a Goodhue County grassroots concerned citizens group where she exhibited outstanding leadership.
Both these candidates communicated brilliantly in response to the questions. Draz pointed out how children were negatively impacted through closed schools and unhealthy masking during the governor's failed response to COVID.
Pam was passionate as she spoke to our schools declining scores from 2018-2022. Cannon Falls math minus 3.8%, reading minus 10.2%, and science minus 13.8%. This is huge in a child's development.
Pam noted 40% of our taxes go to public education. This percentage does not include the additional property tax levies. Pam presented the facts and actual statistics and encouraged people to not think emotionally, but with logic based on the facts.
Both Draz and Pam have held several listening sessions throughout the district and have looked for other options to make our students more successful while putting more decisions back into the hands of parents.
The Democrat opponents didn't have any solutions for education other than calling for more school funding. In fact, they would support raising taxes to fund the controversial public preschool for all.
Steve "Draz" Drazkowski and Pam Altendorf deserve our votes, standing firm on facts with sensible solutions for less government and more freedom.
