On July 13, the Wabasha County Republicans hosted a Q & A event for the two Republican candidates for House District 20A who are vying in the Aug. 9 primary. Both Pam Altendorf and Jesse Johnson were invited to speak and respond to questions.
There were approximately 50 people in attendance at the VFW in Lake City. These attenders had taken time out of their busy schedules and burned expensive gas to get there. Disgracefully, Jesse Johnson was a no show.
This was a job interview for these two Republicans who want the opportunity to represent us in St. Paul. Who doesn’t show up for their job interview? There were veterans, teachers, farmers, blue collar workers, retirees and professionals in attendance.
We came prepared with questions and concerns. We wanted to hear from both candidates so we can be informed voters. Many of us left the event feeling very disrespected by Johnson.
I am receiving several mailings from special interest and PAC groups trying to convince me to vote for Jesse Johnson. Ironically, Johnson doesn’t seem to care enough about his constituents to show up. The picture is becoming clearer. Johnson’s allegiance to PACs overshadows his commitment to us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.