I welcome you to join the League of Women Voters at the 2022 election cycle candidate forums to be held in Red Wing’s Central Park and video recorded for public access TV in September.
This is a unique opportunity to hear for yourself how each candidate presents their views and takes place in a public setting. Please bring your own chair. The forums are scheduled as follows:
Goodhue County attorney and sheriff on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m.
Minnesota Senate District 20 and Minnesota House District 20A on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m.
Red Wing School Board on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.
Red Wing City Council on Thursday, Sept. 22,at 5:30 p.m.
The forums will have a moderator who will ask questions that are preselected, and each candidate will have an opportunity to address each question. The link to submit questions for the forums is sites.google.com/lwvmn.org/lwvrwevents/2022-election-information/questions-for-candidates?authuser=0.
Questions are being accepted on this form up to 48 hours before the start of each candidate event. Candidates will not be permitted to display campaign signs, slogans or T-shirts onstage and have been asked to present their views cordially.
Per city park rules, lawn sign stakes are not permitted. We are fortunate to be able to present these opportunities to learn from your prospective elected representatives.
