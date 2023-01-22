I am writing to encourage you to vote for Sue Betcher in the special election for District 5 Goodhue County commissioner. Early voting is already available at the Goodhue County Government Center and Election Day voting is Feb. 14 at your usual polling place.
I have been Sue’s neighbor for a number of years. We both served on the Wacouta Township Board where I saw the skills, temperament, education and experience that will help her continue to serve effectively on the county board.
As a physician, Sue learned to evaluate complex problems and offer lasting, effective solutions. She is calm and keeps her focus on solving problems. Her knowledge of the health care system and mental health issues are important assets in working with Goodhue County Health and Human Services.
Sue says her biggest priority is to protect and enhance the safety, health and well being of all county residents. She recognizes that the majority of the problems we face have been faced before. As in health care, she will research the pros and cons of a wide range of options and offer cost effective, lasting solutions.
Special elections are often low turnout elections. Your vote truly matters. Please remember to vote, and I hope, like me, you will cast your vote for Sue Betcher
