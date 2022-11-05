I ran for City Council four years ago because I'm passionate about making Red Wing the best city it can be now and into the future.
Today, Red Wing is stronger, with a growing economy that has almost completely filled our downtown storefronts.
Unemployment is low, and hundreds of new homes have been built to fill an increasing demand.
All our departments are working in unison to keep us safe, healthy and build a thriving community. Together, we have built an amazing community we can all be proud to call home.
I will continue to take into account each individual and every voice as well as the whole community in decision making. I will consider each policy/practice carefully, examining the impact on the lives of our residents, as well as the financial impact. I will continue being fiscally responsible by leveraging every tax dollar for the maximum return for citizens.
I am committed to being a strong, steady voice for the citizens of Red Wing. I ask for your help, and your vote, as we build an even better future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.