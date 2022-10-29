I’ve been around long enough to know there is a difference between a boss and a leader. A boss looks down from above and a leader leads from within. This can be applied to the current Goodhue County sheriff race.
After watching three of the forums both candidates participated in, you can start to see some patterns. The current sheriff answers questions with "I" while Josh Hanson uses the word "we." The current sheriff focuses on the past while Josh focuses on the future.
After one of the unions within the Sheriff's Office endorsed Josh Hanson, the current sheriff brushed off the historical 22-5 vote in favor of Josh by stating there are four other union chapters. Yet Marty doesn't have a single endorsement by any of those unions.
During the Pine Island forum, the current sheriff couldn't even answer a question about what he would do to mend relationships with current staff if he were to win. When asked to describe a failure, he flat out said he didn't have any failures. Everyone makes mistakes and fails at some point, and it takes a leader to recognize and fix these failures.
How can Goodhue County move forward the next four years if we can't even acknowledge the improvements that need to be made? Josh Hanson is a true leader whose first priority is to protect and serve the people of Goodhue County. He is a leader from within, truly understands the changes needed in law enforcement and is a voice of the people. Josh Hanson is the right choice for Goodhue County Sheriff.
