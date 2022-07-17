Watching the Jan 6 Hearings, if ever there was a time for congressional consensus to see the urgent need to break the strangle-hold of the Democratic and Republican parties by passing and implementing national rank choice voting – now is that time.
There is a longstanding collusion between the Democratic and Republican parties to police who can be a viable candidate, and what positions candidates can stand for. No sensible, problem-solving moderate can even get on the ballot, much less get elected.
Thoughtful reformers have long advocated two simple solutions to this politically corrupt duopoly:
Open Primaries – anyone from any party can declare themselves a candidate. The top 4 primary vote winners are placed on the ballot.
Rank Choice Voting – ballots are designed to ask each voter to rank the candidates in order of their choice, first, second, third, etc. If no candidate gets more than 50% as first choice, the candidate with the least first choice votes is eliminated and all their second choice votes are awarded as first choice votes to the remaining candidates. This elimination process and re-awarding continues until one candidate has more than 50% of the votes.
The advantages of open primary and rank choice voting are simple and obvious:
Encourages candidates to seek broad coalition, rather than appeasing party lines.
Encourages positive campaigning and civility, rather than tearing down opponents.
Encourages a more diverse, inclusive representative Congress.
Allows people to “vote their conscience” – instead of voting for the best of the worst.
Solves the “spoiler” problem – every rank choice vote counts – the candidate most people prefer most wins.
Neither the Democratic Party nor the Republican Party will favor these reforms. Political parties do not have the best interest of the country in mind! That is the job – and the oath – of the human candidates.
My hope is the Jan 6 Committee (and all of Congress) recognizes the deep danger of extreme party polarization and includes open primary and rank choice voting among its recommendations for our country. Please contact them with this suggestion. Visit fairvotemn.org and Katherine Gehl for more information.
