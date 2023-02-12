I am Susan Betcher, and I am running for District 5 county commissioner which includes Red Wing Wards 3 and 4 and Wacouta Township. I have been serving in that position since early September 2022 when the board appointed me to fill Paul Drotos’s seat until the special election can be held on Feb. 14.
I have been working hard to both do the job and run for the job of county commissioner. It is my hope to be honored with the opportunity to continue to serve the people of District 5 and all of Goodhue County.
Since late December, my support crew and I have knocked on nearly 2,500 doors in District 5. People universally appreciated being informed about the special election. Almost all were kind and welcoming. Many offered a place to warm up.
Most importantly, I appreciated all I learned from talking with constituents. We discussed public safety, taxes, the environment, public transportation, roads and bridges as well as the general duties and responsibilities of serving as a commissioner.
It is clear how much residents love this county and that they want and expect practical, cost effective, lasting solutions to county problems. Residents spoke of feeling and wanting to continue to feel safe in their homes and having the opportunity to grow their own successes.
If elected, it would be my goal to follow constituents’ priorities of protecting and enhancing the safety, health and well being of our residents and our environment by using practical, evidenced based best practices. I would strive to keep taxes low and performance high by researching the pros and cons of a wide range of options.
Citizens need to know their money is being spent wisely and that we are meeting today’s needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs. I want to do my part to tend to this great county, to see that Goodhue County thrives and offers opportunity to all residents now and in the future.
I ask for your vote on Feb. 14.
