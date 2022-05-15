We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made Teacher Appreciation Week so special. Last week we enjoyed all of the wonderful surprises that were gifted to us at Sunnyside. The handmade cards, delicious treats and meals, and generous gifts were all so appreciated. We were overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness of each of you.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the four mothers that initiated and organized the special week. Thank you to: Megan Ramaker, Carrie Riester, Mandy Mahn and Rachel McWhity. Your time and efforts in making the week memorable were so appreciated by all of us. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
We love our students, families and this community. Red Wing is a special place with wonderful families, businesses and community leaders. As a school we are so grateful to be surrounded by such supportive people.
Thank you again for your love and support.
