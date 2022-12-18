Several weeks ago I saw the Jonny James Band perform Queen at the Fireside Theatre in Chanhassen. It was a good and enjoyable performance.
I saw the band again at the Sheldon Theatre on Dec. 3. Same band, same songs, but the difference was amazing. It was the sound.
Music filled the theater and wrapped itself around us. It was the vibration of Freddie Mercury's music felt throughout the theater, and it was a wonderful evening, the acoustics were amazing. I hope the band gets invited back for more of Queen.
