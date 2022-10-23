We are writing this letter in support of Sheriff Marty Kelly. We have really been listening to the candidates for sheriff and what they stand for as well as going to the debates. We feel Sheriff Kelly has tried to run a positive campaign.
We really like the fact that he has accomplished all of what he promised in his past term, and we have every confidence that he will continue to fulfill the things he has started in his next term. We appreciate his implementation and encouragement of drug treatment programs like Teen Challenge and the County Drug Court Programs.
We appreciate that he has increased communication with the citizens of Goodhue County. We appreciate that Sheriff Kelly supports his staff in mental and physical health. He has been in law enforcement his whole career and knows firsthand what the officers have to endure everyday. Sheriff Kelly will do what’s necessary and fair to all citizens. We have no doubt.
