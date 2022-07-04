On June 24, the Supreme Court justly struck-down Roe v Wade, which from its inception, radically distorted the Constitution, allowing for abortion without restriction.
For years, the Left’s been complacent with the luxury of Roe and not having to debate the issue. This is no longer the case, although they still have the mainstream media to help push their false reproductive “health care” narrative instead of acknowledging that abortion always ends a human life.
Abortion hasn’t been banned but will be properly regulated through elected state representatives. The law has finally caught up with the science, which is a huge win for women’s rights and the sanctity of life.
