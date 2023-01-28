I am voting for Susan Betcher, and you should, too. Sue is a candidate who is already immersed in the workings of county government, especially Goodhue County, where she has lived her entire life. Being familiar with the issues that Goodhue County residents face is an important requirement of any government representative, and Sue knows those issues, since she was born, attended school (K through 12) and lived in District 5 of Goodhue County her entire life. She also served on the Wacouta Town Board for 6 years, including Chairperson of the board for 4 years. What better qualifications can there be?
Well, there is also the matter of possessing the ability to listen to her constituents as well as to the other County Commissioners. Sue has honed her listening skills during the 35 years that she worked as a psychiatrist. In that medical field, Sue listened non-judgmentally and respectfully but also with a guiding hand to enable her patients to discover new and more successful ways to lead independent and meaningful lives.
Fast forward to Goodhue County Board of Commissioners, 2022, when Sue was appointed to temporarily fill the District 5 seat due to the loss of Paul Drotos. She immediately immersed herself in all things county government. During her temporary appointment, Sue has already found a way for Goodhue County to reduce the levy increase by $750,000 and saved every taxpayer money.
I voted for Sue, and you should too!
